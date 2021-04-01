PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. PVH traded as low as $100.98 and last traded at $101.52. 25,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,009,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $39,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $83,904,000. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.