PWR Coin Price Reaches $0.0001 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $579,996.40 and approximately $15.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,876.86 or 0.99754112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.37 or 0.00393783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.33 or 0.00305420 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.46 or 0.00747123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00107687 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005931 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

