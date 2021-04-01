Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASB. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 303,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

