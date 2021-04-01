Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Community Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

