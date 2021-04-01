Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

OBNK opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $996.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

