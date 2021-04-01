Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Issued By Desjardins

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TU. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of TELUS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,874,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,044,000 after buying an additional 186,340 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after buying an additional 691,256 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,482,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

