Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Allstate Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.95.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Shares of ALL opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $118.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.