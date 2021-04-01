Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.67 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

VRNS stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,299 shares of company stock worth $37,785,596. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 432,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after buying an additional 409,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,167,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

