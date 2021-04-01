Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issued By DA Davidson

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $510.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

