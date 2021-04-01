Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issued By KeyCorp

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,737,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

