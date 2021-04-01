Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

