Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

