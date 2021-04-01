Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Cut by Analyst

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.