Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Reduced by Analyst

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

