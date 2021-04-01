Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. United Bankshares has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

