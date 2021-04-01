Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.12 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.