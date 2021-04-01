Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of WVE opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

