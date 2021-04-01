Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.69.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.45 and its 200-day moving average is $335.78. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.