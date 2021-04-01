Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

HBCP opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $313.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.