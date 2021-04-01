Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBK. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last three months. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FB Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in FB Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

