Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.24.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.