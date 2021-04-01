QASH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $837,098.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, QASH has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $38.82 million and $837,098.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00645523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

