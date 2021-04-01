Qtum (QTUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.47 or 0.00017653 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,282,656 coins and its circulating supply is 98,248,853 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

