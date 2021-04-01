QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Up 6.3% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $139,150.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00644389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025923 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

