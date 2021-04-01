QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Boosted by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,394 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.7% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.93. 314,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,777,584. The stock has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

