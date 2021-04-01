Quant 1-Day Volume Tops $6.70 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Quant token can now be bought for about $40.27 or 0.00067991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $486.21 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003303 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

