Qubitica 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Qubitica token can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067631 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002960 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a token. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

Qubitica Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

