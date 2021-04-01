Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.70

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.70 and traded as high as C$34.60. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.74, with a volume of 812,121 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.70.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

