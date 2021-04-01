QunQun 24 Hour Volume Hits $671,433.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One QunQun token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $671,433.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

