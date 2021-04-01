Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $347.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
