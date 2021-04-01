Radicle Price Hits $13.86 on Major Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Radicle has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $67.97 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $13.86 or 0.00023392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00330534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00731952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle's official Twitter account is @radicle

Radicle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

