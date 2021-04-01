Radicle Trading 16% Higher This Week (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Radicle has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $68.69 million and approximately $940,994.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $14.01 or 0.00023867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

