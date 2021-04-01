Radix (EXRD) Market Capitalization Achieves $106.06 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $106.06 million and $1.46 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00063978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.91 or 0.00389098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00799682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00089812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029062 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Radix Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

