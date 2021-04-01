RAMP Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $167.83 million and $39.39 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00063725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00726277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,020,028 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.