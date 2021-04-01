Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Up 4%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) shares were up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 1,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

