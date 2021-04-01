Rapidz (RPZX) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.67 million and $48.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00050832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 946.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.59 or 0.00646202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00027692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

