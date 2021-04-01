Rapidz (RPZX) Trading 16.5% Higher This Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.17 or 0.00644764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00068279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

