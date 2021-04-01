Rarible Price Hits $39.48 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 53% against the dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for $39.48 or 0.00066599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $33.77 million and $5.98 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.00811943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029085 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

