Ratecoin (XRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,008.47

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 49.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $72,008.47 and $11.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

