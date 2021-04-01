Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 738,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

