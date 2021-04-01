Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $48,293.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

