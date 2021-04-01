Ravencoin (RVN) Hits One Day Volume of $247.79 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $247.79 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00051386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00331792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019501 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00642018 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,463,065,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

