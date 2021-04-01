Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) a C$2.00 Price Target

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.
ORE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
Shares of ORE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,079. The stock has a market cap of C$306.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
