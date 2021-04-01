Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) a C$2.00 Price Target

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ORE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of ORE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,079. The stock has a market cap of C$306.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.

In related news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson acquired 200,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,859,113 shares in the company, valued at C$3,936,295.26. Also, Director Patrick Downey acquired 41,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,554,300. Insiders have purchased a total of 263,500 shares of company stock valued at $264,985 over the last quarter.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

