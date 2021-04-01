Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,103 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $56.10 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.