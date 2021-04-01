Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $81.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $97.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

