Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 477.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $77.79 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

