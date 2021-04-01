Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 16,136 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,768,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,070,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,676,000. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,207,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.