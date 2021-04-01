Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,109 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total transaction of $2,095,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,569,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,643 shares of company stock valued at $248,313,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $229.28 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

