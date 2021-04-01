Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 74,191 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 164,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 650,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 116,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.71 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

