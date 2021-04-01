Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.28% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $78.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.